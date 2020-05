The Maharashtra government today issued the lockdown extension guidelines while offering significant relaxations in non-municipal areas and allowing a phased restart in municipal areas.

Activities will continue to remain severely restricted in containment zones. "The containment zone will be residential colony, mohall a, slum, building, group of buildings, lane, ward, police station area, villages, small cluster of villages etc. Anything larger than this (eg. Whole taluka/ Whole Municipal Corporation etc.) can be declared as containment zone only after consultation with Chief Secretary," the government said.

Municipal areas include the Municipal Corporations of MMR Region including MCGM, Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur.