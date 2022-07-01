Maharashtra Krishi Din 2022: All you need to know

Maharashtra Krishi Din or Agriculture Day is celebrated every year July 1 in the state. Krishi Din is celebrated on the birthday of Vasantrao Phulsing Naik to honour the father of green revolution in Maharashtra,. He was the former Chief Minister of the state, who helped the agriculture sector to grow. Krishi Saptah is also observed in the state from July 1 to July 7.

Maharashtra Krishi Din: History and Significance

Krishi Din was first celebrated to commemorate the contributions of late Vasantrao Naik, also the longest serving Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He was CM of the state from 1963 to 1975.

During CM Naik’s reign, several agricultural universities and agricultural institutions were established in the state. In 1972, Maharashtra was hit by a drought during which Naik implemented several measures to help the farmers. He made hybrid seeds available to the farmers, increased water conservation work and paved the way for sustainable development for agriculture sector in the state. Due to these radical changes, Maharashtra emerged as one of the top states in agricultural economy.

Maharashtra Krishi Din aims to raise awareness about the issues of farmers and agricultural schemes in the state. It encourages the state government to solve various problems faced by the farmers.

The celebration of Agriculture Day includes several events, workshops and lectures to raise awareness about the various issues plaguing the farmers. The day also prompts the government to take initiatives for the welfare of the farmers.