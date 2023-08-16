1 Min Read
A medium-intensity tremor of 3.4 magnitude was felt in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology announced.
The tremor occurred at 6:45 am, at a depth of 5 km, the organisation said.
There was no immediate report of any casualty or property damage.
Kolhapur is located in western Maharashtra, about 375 km from Mumbai.
With agency inputs.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Healthy India | No-tobacco warning — here's why the mandatory rule extended to OTT platforms
Aug 16, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Road Safety — know this system that helps decoding driver performance and efficiency
Aug 16, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Independence Day 2023 | Empowering Rural Women — here's how India's decentralised renewable energy drives financial independence
Aug 15, 2023 IST5 Min Read