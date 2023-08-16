homeindia NewsEarthquake of magnitude 3.4 strikes Maharashtra's Kolhapur district

Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 strikes Maharashtra's Kolhapur district

1 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 16, 2023 11:24:33 AM IST (Published)

A medium-intensity tremor of 3.4 magnitude was felt in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology announced.
The tremor occurred at 6:45 am, at a depth of 5 km, the organisation said.
There was no immediate report of any casualty or property damage.

Kolhapur is located in western Maharashtra, about 375 km from Mumbai.
With agency inputs.
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

EarthquakeKolhapurMaharashtra

Recommended Articles

View All

Healthy India | No-tobacco warning — here's why the mandatory rule extended to OTT platforms

Aug 16, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Zoomed Out | Road Safety — know this system that helps decoding driver performance and efficiency

Aug 16, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Independence Day 2023 | Empowering Rural Women — here's how India's decentralised renewable energy drives financial independence

Aug 15, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Independence Day 2023 | Pledge to take the country forward on the path of progress— here's what more PM Modi said in his address

Aug 15, 2023 IST3 Min Read