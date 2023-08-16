A medium-intensity tremor of 3.4 magnitude was felt in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology announced.

The tremor occurred at 6:45 am, at a depth of 5 km, the organisation said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty or property damage.

Kolhapur is located in western Maharashtra, about 375 km from Mumbai.

With agency inputs.