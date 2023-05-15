Maharashtra: Internet services suspended in Shegaon after violence over a procession, 5 injured

Internet services were also suspended in Akola from Sunday evening to midnight on Monday after one person was killed after a clash between two groups on Saturday evening, a report said.

Internet services were suspended in Shegaon in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra after violent clashes broke out between two groups over a procession in Ahmednagar area Sunday night. Five people were injured in the clashes.

Ahmednagar SP Rakesh Ola said 32 people were detained in connection with the incident so far, News 18 reported , adding that police recovered sharp weapons from the miscreants.

A heavy police force including one SRPF, one riot control squad and 250 policemen were deployed in the area.

Internet services were also suspended in Akola from Sunday evening to midnight on Monday after one person was killed and eight others injured in a clash between two groups on Saturday evening, the report said.

Markets in the area remained closed on Monday, while the Amravati University postponed exams due to the unrest.

Police registered an FIR against 300 people and are in the process of identifying and arresting the miscreants. The state government has announced compensation to the family of the deceased.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he was in touch with the Director-General of Police (DGP) as well as the Akola Police regarding the Akola incident.

"Now the situation is completely under control and there is peace. So far around 30 accused have been arrested and Deputy CM has also," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

(Inputs from News 18)