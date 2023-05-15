English
Maharashtra: Internet services suspended in Shegaon after violence over a procession, 5 injured

Maharashtra: Internet services suspended in Shegaon after violence over a procession, 5 injured

Maharashtra: Internet services suspended in Shegaon after violence over a procession, 5 injured
By CNBCTV18.com May 15, 2023 4:05:28 PM IST (Published)

Internet services were also suspended in Akola from Sunday evening to midnight on Monday after one person was killed after a clash between two groups on Saturday evening, a report said.

Internet services were suspended in Shegaon in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra after violent clashes broke out between two groups over a procession in Ahmednagar area Sunday night. Five people were injured in the clashes.

Ahmednagar SP Rakesh Ola said 32 people were detained in connection with the incident so far, News 18 reported, adding that police recovered sharp weapons from the miscreants.
A heavy police force including one SRPF, one riot control squad and 250 policemen were deployed in the area.
