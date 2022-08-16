    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia Newsmaharashtra govt asks people to take part in mass singing of anthem at 11 am tomorrow 14497322.htm

    Maharashtra govt asks people to take part in mass singing of anthem at 11 am tomorrow

    Maharashtra govt asks people to take part in mass singing of anthem at 11 am tomorrow

    Maharashtra govt asks people to take part in mass singing of anthem at 11 am tomorrow
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Participation is mandatory for all state government departments, universities and colleges while citizens are also expected to take part in the singing, said a government order issued last week.

    The Maharashtra government has appealed to the people in the state to sing the national anthem at 11 am on Wednesday as a part of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence. The singing should be completed between 11 am and 11:01 am across the state, it said.
    Participation is mandatory for all state government departments, universities and colleges while citizens are also expected to take part in the singing, said a government order issued last week.
    It is part of the Union government’s Swaraj Mahotsav, the order said.
    Private establishments, traders and even other government departments including those who come under the Union government are also expected to participate in it. Students are expected to gather on open grounds to sing the anthem, the order said.
    Also read:
    Maharashtra cabinet portfolios: CM Eknath Shinde retains urban development, Devendra Fadnavis gets home

    Tags

    75 years of India's independenceIndian National AnthemMaharahstra

    Next Article

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Big Bull of Dalal Street, dies of cardiac arrest

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng