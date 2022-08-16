Maharashtra govt asks people to take part in mass singing of anthem at 11 am tomorrow

By PTI

The Maharashtra government has appealed to the people in the state to sing the national anthem at 11 am on Wednesday as a part of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence. The singing should be completed between 11 am and 11:01 am across the state, it said.

Participation is mandatory for all state government departments, universities and colleges while citizens are also expected to take part in the singing, said a government order issued last week.

It is part of the Union government’s Swaraj Mahotsav, the order said.

Private establishments, traders and even other government departments including those who come under the Union government are also expected to participate in it. Students are expected to gather on open grounds to sing the anthem, the order said.

