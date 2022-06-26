Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homeindia News

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. There are only mild symptoms. However, I have been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure." He was discharged on Sunday and returned to his official residence.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital
After recovering from COVID-19, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was discharged from a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday.
Koshyari, 80, was admitted to the private hospital in south Mumbai on Wednesday after testing positive for the infection.
A statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said the governor returned to his official residence after remaining hospitalised for four days.
In a tweet on Wednesday, the governor had said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. There are only mild symptoms. However, I have been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure." 
A day before that, Shiv Sena's cabinet minister Eknath Shinde had launched a rebellion against his own party, setting off hectic political activities in the state. 
The majority of the Sena legislators have supported Shinde and joined him in Guwahati, where all of them are currently camping. Their rebellion has pushed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to the brink of collapse. NCP and Congress are also part of the ruling combine.
Also read:
Tags
Previous Article

Bypoll Results LIVE Updates: SAD (Amritsar) candidate Simranjit Singh Mann defeats AAP's Gurmail Singh in wins Sangrur

Next Article

Teesta Setalvad arrested, Gujarat police seek 14-day custody

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More