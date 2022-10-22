Homeindia news

Maharashtra government to provide 75,000 jobs to youth in a year: Devendra Fadnavis

Of the 75,000 jobs, 18,000 vacancies will be in the police department and an advertisement for the same will be published in the next five to seven days, Devendra Fadnavis said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the Eknath Shinde-led government will provide 75,000 government jobs to youth in the state in the next one year. Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, Fadnavis praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of providing 10 lakh jobs to youth.

The prime minister had asked various government departments and ministries in June to recruit 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half. Modi on Saturday distributed 75,000 appointment letters among government job aspirants and said the Centre is also working on multiple fronts to create maximum job opportunities for youngsters.
"Along with this initiative started by the prime minister, our government in Maharashtra under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has decided to give government jobs to 75,000 youth in the state," Fadnavis said.
Of the 75,000 jobs, 18,000 vacancies will be in the police department and an advertisement for the same will be published in the next five to seven days, he said. "We will provide 75,000 government jobs for the youth of the state in the next one year," the deputy chief minister said.
Also Read:Interpol Meet: India asks UK to expedite Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi’s extradition
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
