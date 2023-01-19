English
homeindia News

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 19, 2023 11:30:30 AM IST (Updated)

Nine people died and one person was injured when a car collided with a truck on the Goa-Mumbai highway in Repoli area in Raigad district early Thursday. Five men, three women and a child were among the nine killed in the accident, Raigad police said, informing that a child was left injured.

The accident took place at 4.45 am near Repoli village in Raigad, located more than 130 km from Mumbai. The victims, all relatives, were travelling in the van to Guhagar town in Ratnagiri district, Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said. The truck was going towards Mumbai, he said.
The victims were residents of Hedvi village in Guhagar, he said. "Nine people were killed. The deceased included a girl child, three women and five men," the official said.
After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation, he said.
A boy was seriously injured in the accident and taken to a government hospital in Mangaon, the official said. Earlier police had said a girl was injured.
The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.
(With inputs from PTI)
First Published: Jan 19, 2023 10:27 AM IST
Tags

accidentMaharashtra

