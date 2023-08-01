16 workers die as girder machine collapses during Samruddhi Expressway construction in Maharashtra

The Samruddhi Mahamarg, named Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is a 701-km-long expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur.

As many as 16 people died and three were injured as a girder machine fell on them during construction of the third phase of Samruddhi Expressway in the Thane district of Maharashtra, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said early Tuesday.

The rescue and search operation is underway by the NDRF as three to four people remain stranded at the spot. "Two NDRF teams are working at the site after a crane fell on the slab of a bridge in Shahapur tehsil of Thane district," the NDRF was quoted by ANI as saying.

The machine is a special-purpose mobile gantry crane used in bridge construction. It is used to install precast box girders in highway and high-speed rail bridge construction projects.

The accident took place in early hours on Tuesday near Sarlambe village in Shahpur tehsil, an official said.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg, named Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is a 701-km-long expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur. It traverses ten districts including Nagpur, Washim, Wardha, Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Aurangabad, Amravati, Jalna, Nashik, and Thane.

The construction of the Samruddhi Mahamarg is being carried out by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

The first phase, connecting Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2022. It covers a distance of 520 km.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said in May that the third and last phase would be completed by the end of December this year.

