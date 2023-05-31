Maharashtra gears up for monsoon, special officers appointed for wards in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde convened a meeting on monsoon preparedness at the Sahyadri Guest House on Monday. CM Shinde has asked the civic bodies that they should take care of the accommodation of displaced families so that the evacuation from dilapidated buildings takes place at a faster rate.

The Maharashtra government is gearing up to tackle any untoward incident during the upcoming monsoon season. In Mumbai, over 6000 cameras will monitor the city during rains, according to reports. Besides, two special officers have been appointed in each municipal ward in Mumbai to clean drains and repair the potholed roads, which often lead to fatal accidents during monsoon.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde convened a meeting on monsoon preparedness at the Sahyadri Guest House on Monday. This meeting was attended by representatives from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Coast Guard, Indian Railways and other agencies of the state, news agency PTI reported. Officials from the Army, Navy and Air Force were also present at the meeting.

At the meeting, various state government agencies made their presentations on measures taken for the upcoming monsoon season, according to the report.

CM Eknath Shinde has directed all civic bodies in the state to carry out third-party structural audits of dangerous buildings. He has instructed that civic bodies should rely on good engineering institutes instead of taking decisions based on the audit reports obtained by housing societies.

These proactive moves of the Maharashtra government are aimed at preventing loss of life during the monsoon.

The PTI report suggests that CM Shinde made the decision regarding third-party structural audits after he was informed by Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that it had shifted tenants from 27 of the 226 buildings, which were declared unsafe.

The government release also mentions that seven teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 18 of NDRF, 10 of the Navy and six of the Coast Guard are well equipped and ready to tackle any disaster during the monsoon.

Furthermore, the Indian Air Force has kept two of its helicopters on standby to serve the people of the state in case of any emergency.

The state government has directed the agencies to use modern technology for search-rescue operations. The Chief Minister also stressed that BMC and railway officials should clear drains to avoid water logging on railway tracks. This will benefit lakhs of suburban railway passengers in Mumbai during the monsoon.