Maharashtra gears up for monsoon, special officers appointed for wards in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde convened a meeting on monsoon preparedness at the Sahyadri Guest House on Monday. CM Shinde has asked the civic bodies that they should take care of the accommodation of displaced families so that the evacuation from dilapidated buildings takes place at a faster rate.

The Maharashtra government is gearing up to tackle any untoward incident during the upcoming monsoon season. In Mumbai, over 6000 cameras will monitor the city during rains, according to reports. Besides, two special officers have been appointed in each municipal ward in Mumbai to clean drains and repair the potholed roads, which often lead to fatal accidents during monsoon.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde convened a meeting on monsoon preparedness at the Sahyadri Guest House on Monday. This meeting was attended by representatives from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Coast Guard, Indian Railways and other agencies of the state, news agency PTI reported. Officials from the Army, Navy and Air Force were also present at the meeting.

At the meeting, various state government agencies made their presentations on measures taken for the upcoming monsoon season, according to the report.