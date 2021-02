Five persons, including four members of a family, were killed and as many others were injured in the early hours of Tuesday when a container truck rammed into two cars and another vehicle near Khopoli town on Pune-Mumbai Expressway in Maharashtra, police said.

The deceased included a veterinary doctor working with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) who, along with his family members, was returning to Navi Mumbai from Pune in one of the cars, a police official said.

The incident occurred near Khalapur toll plaza when the truck hit two cars and a goods vehicle from behind, he said, adding that the driver of the truck was speeding when he apparently lost his control over the wheel.

The deceased were identified as veterinarian Dr Viabhav Jhunjare (41), his mother (63), wife (38) and a daughter (5), the official said, adding that the 11-year-old son of the couple survived with injuries.