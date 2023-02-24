Maharashtra farmer travels 70km to sell 512kg onions, gets cheque for Rs 2

Chavan was handed a post-dated cheque of Rs 2 for 512 kg onions which he will be able to encash only after 15 days.

A 58-year-old farmer in Maharashtra sold 512kg of onions he had harvested at the Solapur APMC for just Re 1 per kg. He had travelled over 70 km with his harvest to the APMC, The Times of India reported.

Chavan was handed a post-dated cheque of Rs 2 as his net profit was barely Rs 2.49 after all the deductions. He will be able to encash the cheque only after 15 days.

"I got Re 1 per kg for the onions. The APMC trader further deducted Rs 509.50 from the total amount of Rs 512 towards transportation charges, head-loading and weighing fees," a dejected Chavan told ToI.

According to Chavan, he had managed to get a price of Rs 20 per kg last year. The cost of seeds, fertilisers and pesticides has doubled in the past 3-4 years, and he spent about Rs 40,000 to grow the 500 kg of onions.

Nasir Khalifa, the trader at the Solapur APMC who bought the onions from Chavan, explained the logic behind the low price.

He said the onions brought by Chavan for auction were of low quality. Earlier, Chavan had brought high-quality onions that were sold at Rs 18 per kg. The low-quality onions did not get a good price as they are usually not in demand, he added.

The trader said the APMC has a computerised process of issuing receipts and cheques because of which Chavan's cheque was post-dated.

According to Nasir, this is a common practice regardless of the amount on the cheque and such incidents have happened before.

As per experts, farmers get about 25 percent high-quality produce at max and roughly 30 percent of the produce is of medium quality. The remaining produce is of low grade.

Additionally, a bumper onion crop in Maharashtra and all other onion-producing states has sent the wholesale prices into a nosedive.

Wholesale onion prices at the country's largest onion mandi, Nashik's Lasalgaon APMC, have dropped almost 70 percent in the past two months, as per the TOI report.

However, farmers have no option but to sell the produce at the given rates as the shelf-life of the late kharif onions is only about a month before they start rotting. Farmers like Chavan are struggling to even recover their production costs.

Earlier, the Borgaon gram panchayat wrote a letter to the state government urging intervention. They also sought compensation for farmers and an assured price in future for the produce.

The gram panchayat members threatened to immolate themselves if their concerns were not addressed but even after two weeks, they are yet to receive any communication.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pawar, who is an MP from Dindori, Nashik's onion growing belt, also wrote to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal urging him to ensure that National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (Nafed) increases onion procurement to help stabilise the wholesale prices.