Maharashtra extends timings of restaurants, shopping malls; check new guidelines here

Further relaxing the COVID-19 curbs, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to allow shopping malls and restaurants to remain open till 10 pm with a 50 percent capacity from August 15 onwards, provided the entire staff is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This is the third time in this month that the state government has relaxed various curbs, including allowing common people to board local trains, provided they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The COVID-19 scenario in parts of Maharashtra has improved compared to previous months.

Check the new guidelines here:

LOCAL TRAINS

Local trains can be used by people from essential service space

Local trains can be used by people who have taken both doses of vaccine and after 14 days of taking the second dose

Monthly & quarterly passes will be issued to people who have taken both doses of vaccine via the online & offline process

People found travelling without valid passes will be fined Rs 500

THEATRES & RELIGIOUS PLACES

All Multiplexes, single-screen theatres to remain shut till further orders

All religious places to remain shut till further order

RESTAURANTS

Restaurants will be allowed to remain open till 10 pm on all days of the week with last order being taken by 9 pm

People will have to compulsorily wear masks in the waiting area as well as on table till the food arrives

Restaurant staff members will have to be completely vaccinated, will be allowed to work only after 14 days from taking the second dose

SHOPPING MALLS

All shopping malls can remain open till 10 pm on all days of the week

People coming to shopping malls, employees will have to be completely vaccinated, being allowed after 14 days from the second dose

GYMS, YOGA CENTRE, SPA, SALOONS

Gyms, Yoga Centres, Spas & Saloons allowed to remain open till 10 pm on all days with 50 percent capacity

WEDDINGS

Weddings in open venues can happen with 50 percent capacity or a maximum of 200 people

Weddings in closed venues can happen with 50 percent capacity or a maximum of 100 people

SHOPS

All shops allowed to remain open till 10 pm