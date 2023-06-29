Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde performs Ashadhi Ekadashi ‘maha pooja’ at Pandharpur temple

Devshayani Ekadashi or Ashadhi Ekadashi is an important day for Hindus. The day falls on the 11th day of Shukla paksha of the Hindu calendar month Ashadha. The day is also known as Maha Ekadashi, Prathama Ekadashi and Padma Ekadashi and it is quite auspicious for devotees of Lord Vishnu. This year Devshayani Ekadashi will be observed on Thursday, June 29.

On the auspicious occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi', Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with his wife Lata Shinde, parliamentarian son Shrikant Shinde, and other family members, performed the 'maha pooja' of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at a temple in Pandharpur town of Solapur district. The CM prayed for a good monsoon and prosperity and happiness of farmers.

Warkari couple Bhausaheb Kale and Mangal Kale, residents of Nevasa in Ahmednagar, got the opportunity to perform the ritual alongside CM Shinde in the early hours of Thursday. "Rains have started in the state. I prayed to Lord Vitthal that the rainfall should be satisfactory in the state this year and farmers should be happy and prosperous," Shinde later said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to the people. Taking to Twitter, Modi expressed his wishes, stating, "Wishing everyone a blessed Ashadhi Ekadashi. May this sacred day inspire us to embrace virtues of devotion, humility and compassion in line with the Warkari tradition. With Bhagwan Vitthal's blessings, may we always work together to build a happy, peaceful and inclusive society."

Devshayani Ekadashi or Ashadhi Ekadashi is an important day for Hindus. The day falls on the 11th day of Shukla paksha of the Hindu calendar month Ashadha. The day is also known as Maha Ekadashi, Prathama Ekadashi and Padma Ekadashi and it is quite auspicious for devotees of Lord Vishnu. This year Devshayani Ekadashi will be observed on Thursday, June 29.

Devshayani Ekadashi also marks the beginning of Chaturmas, a holy period of four months.

Date, Time and Tithi

According to Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi begins at 3:18 AM on June 29 and ends at 2:42 AM on June 30.

The Devshayani Ekadashi Hari Vasara end moment falls at 08:20 AM on July 10.

The Devshayani Ekadashi Parana time will begin on June 30, 11:48 AM, and ends at 4:36 PM.

Puja and Rituals

For Devshayani Ekadashi, devotees observe a daylong fast. They avoid eating grains, beans, cereals, certain vegetables and spices.

Devotees wake in the Brahma Muhurta which is just before sunrise. After that devotees take a bath and meditate. Following this, idols of Lord Vishnu, Lord Ganesh are placed over a red cotton cloth on the Ishan Kon (a holy corner as per Vastu Shastra). The idols are offered flowers and kheer.

The idol of lord Vishnu is adorned in bright yellow clothing and worshipped by offering flowers, betel, betel nut and bhog.

Lamps are lighted in front of the idols which symbolise the presence of heavenly energy of knowledge, truth and wisdom.

Aartis are performed and devotees pray to seek blessings of the almighty. After the prayers, the rituals of the Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat are completed. When the rituals are complete, people eat the traditional satvik food prepared at home.

(With inputs from PTI)