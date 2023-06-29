Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde performs Ashadhi Ekadashi ‘maha pooja’ at Pandharpur temple

Devshayani Ekadashi or Ashadhi Ekadashi is an important day for Hindus. The day falls on the 11th day of Shukla paksha of the Hindu calendar month Ashadha. The day is also known as Maha Ekadashi, Prathama Ekadashi and Padma Ekadashi and it is quite auspicious for devotees of Lord Vishnu. This year Devshayani Ekadashi will be observed on Thursday, June 29.

On the auspicious occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi', Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with his wife Lata Shinde, parliamentarian son Shrikant Shinde, and other family members, performed the 'maha pooja' of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at a temple in Pandharpur town of Solapur district. The CM prayed for a good monsoon and prosperity and happiness of farmers.

Warkari couple Bhausaheb Kale and Mangal Kale, residents of Nevasa in Ahmednagar, got the opportunity to perform the ritual alongside CM Shinde in the early hours of Thursday. "Rains have started in the state. I prayed to Lord Vitthal that the rainfall should be satisfactory in the state this year and farmers should be happy and prosperous," Shinde later said in a tweet.