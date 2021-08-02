Maharashtra eases COVID-19 restrictions: Check what's allowed, what's not

Maharashtra government on Monday announced relaxation in COVID-19-related restrictions in districts with low positivity rates.

The state government, however, ordered the continuation of earlier-imposed restrictions in 11 districts – Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad and Palghar.

Apart from these districts, in all the other districts, the existing restrictions have been modified.

The order added that the decision regarding reducing the currently imposed restrictions in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban and Thane districts is to be taken by the Disaster Management Authorities.

"All COVID-19 protocols - use of masks, social distancing etc. to be scrupulously followed across the state by all the citizens. Failure in stringent adherence to the same will result in action on the defaulters under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemic Act and Section 1860 of the Indian Penal Code," the order said.

New Guidelines

All essential and non-essential shops (including shopping malls) to remain open on all weekdays till 8 PM and till 3 PM on Saturday. All shops and malls except essential shops to remain closed on Sundays.

All Public Gardens and playgrounds can be kept open for the purpose of exercise, walking, jogging and cycling.

All government and private offices can be operational with full capacity. Staggering of work hours to be done to avoid crowds while travelling.

All agricultural activity, Civil Works, Industrial activity, transport of goods can remain functional at full capacity.

Gymnasiums, Yoga Centers, Hair Cutting salons, beauty parlors, Spa's can remain open without use of air-conditioners and with 50% capacity till 8 PM on weekdays and till 3 PM on Saturdays. The said services will remain closed on Sundays.

All cinema theatres, drama theaters and multiplexes (independent and inside malls) to remain closed till further orders.

All places of worship in the State to remain closed till further orders. The orders of the State Education department and the Higher and Technical Department will be applicable for schools and colleges.

All restaurants will remain open with 50 percent seating capacity till 4 PM on weekdays subject to adherence to all COVID l9 protocols. Parcel and Takeaway to be allowed as is allowed currently.

Restrictions on movement will be applicable from 9 PM to 5 AM.