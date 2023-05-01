English
Maharashtra Day 2023: History, significance and celebrations

Maharashtra Day is celebrated every year on May 1 to commemorate the formation of the state in 1960. The Maharashtra Day parade is held at Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai, with colourful processions featuring traditional dancers, floats, and marching bands.

Maharashtra Day, also known as Maharashtra Diwas, is celebrated annually on May 1 to commemorate the formation of the state in 1960, when it was carved out of the erstwhile Bombay State. The day marks the formation of the state of Maharashtra, which occurred on May 1, 1960, following the partition of the Bombay State into the linguistic states of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Maharashtra Day is a public holiday in the state and it is celebrated with great fervour across the state.
Maharashtra Day: History
Maharashtra has a rich and diverse history, with the Maratha Empire ruling over much of the region from the 17th to the 19th Century. After India gained independence from British rule in 1947, the Bombay Presidency was formed, which included the present-day states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka.
