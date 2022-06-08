The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the HSC or Class 12 examination results today at 1 pm. Students will be able to check the Maharashtra HSC Result on the board’s official website https://www.mahahsscboard.in/

The link for the results will be activated after the results are announced. Students are advised to keep their admit card ready with them while checking the results.

Apart from the official website of the board, students can also check their results on http://www.mahresult.nic.in/ and https://msbshse.co.in/.

More than 14 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra HSC examination which was conducted by MSBSHSE between March 4 and April 7, 2022. The practical exams for class 12 boards were held from February 14 to March 3, 2022. The examination was conducted offline in two shifts -- from 10:30 am to 2 pm and 3 pm to 6:30 pm.

Of the total 14,85,191 students who had registered for the HSC exams, 817,188 were boys and 6,68,003 were girls.

In 2021, 99.63 percent of the 12 lakh students who took the HSC board exam had cleared the test, The Times of India reported.

Candidates can apply for recounting or verification of marks or get photocopies of the answer sheets or re-evaluation of answer sheets between June 10 and 20 through the website http://verification.mh-hsc.ac.in/.

Students will have to apply in the prescribed format as given on the website. They will have to submit self-attested copies of their mark sheet online for recounting of marks.

For rechecking of marks, students will have to first apply for copies of their answer sheets and then send them for recounting within five days of receiving the answer sheets.

Candidates can get printed copies of their marksheets from the high school or junior college on June 17 from 3pm onwards.