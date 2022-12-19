Homeindia news

Maharashtra: CBI arrests Superintendent of CGST in Rs 20 lakh bribery case

By CNBC-TV18 Dec 19, 2022 7:52:27 PM IST (Published)

The agency acted on a complaint from scrap trader Zakir Hussain Shah in Mumbai who had alleged that GST Superintendent B Someshwar Rao had demanded Rs 20 lakh from him to settle a liability of Rs 1.25 crore.

