india News

Maharashtra: CBI arrests Superintendent of CGST in Rs 20 lakh bribery case
By CNBC-TV18 Dec 19, 2022 7:52:27 PM IST (Published)

The agency acted on a complaint from scrap trader Zakir Hussain Shah in Mumbai who had alleged that GST Superintendent B Someshwar Rao had demanded Rs 20 lakh from him to settle a liability of Rs 1.25 crore.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a Superintendent of CGST in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a businessman.

The agency acted on a complaint from scrap trader Zakir Hussain Shah in Mumbai who had alleged that GST Superintendent B Someshwar Rao had demanded Rs 20 lakh from him to settle a liability of Rs 1.25 crore.
The complainant alleged that Rao and another official had threatened to arrest him in case he failed to make the payment to them, adding that the accused allegedly refused to accept additional documents that the chartered accountant of the dealer wanted to submit.
Also Read: India and Sri Lanka likely to launch ferry service next month: Reports
According to CBI, Shah then pleaded with Rao to reduce the bribe amount as he did not have the capacity to pay such a hefty amount. Rao allegedly reduced the bribe to Rs 9 lakh but later increased it to Rs 10 lakh for the delay in payment.
After receiving the complaint, the CBI did a discreet verification of the allegation which prima facie appeared to be true. The agency later arrested Rao who has been sent to police custody by a special court in Mumbai.
(With inputs from PTI)
