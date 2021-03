On International Women’s Day, the Maharashtra government presented its budget for 2021-22. The budget offered a per cent concession in stamp duty if a property is transferred only in a woman’s or women’s name, and proposed to increase state excise duty on liquor — 220 per cent of manufacturing cost or Rs 187 per litre, whichever is higher. This is expected to fetch an additional Rs 800 crore.

The budget was presented by Maharashtra deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar. He also said that farmers in the state will be allowed to repay their farm loans with 0 per cent interest and the amount will be borne by the government.

He also said that there was a reduction of Rs 14,366 crore in the state’s share of tax received from the Central government this year. The budget had a revenue deficit Rs 10,226 crore. The revised revenue target was fixed at Rs 2,89,428 crore (versus Rs 3,47,457 crore).