    Maharashtra: Boat loaded with weapons found in Raigad, security tightened
    By CNBCTV18.com

    Raigad Superintendent of Police Ashok Dudhe and other senior officials rushed to the spot and searched the boat. Three AK-47 rifles and some bullets were found on the boat and the police were conducting further investigation, the official said.

    A suspicious boat with AK-47 rifles and bullets was found off the Raigad coast in Maharashtra on Thursday. Some locals spotted the boat, having no crew member, in the Shrivardhan area, located more than 190 km from Mumbai, and alerted security agencies.
    Raigad Superintendent of Police Ashok Dudhe and other senior officials rushed to the spot and searched the boat. Three AK-47 rifles and some bullets were found on the boat and the police were conducting further investigation, the official said.
    According to officials, the crew members of this boat had been rescued in June this year near the Oman coast.
    "As per primary information, some boats containing weapons and documents were found in Harihareshwar and Bharadkhol of Shrivardhan in Raigad. The local police is probing the incident. I've demanded the chief minister and deputy chief minister to urgently appoint a special team of ATS or State Agency," said Aditi Tatkare, Shrivardhan (Raigad) MLA.
    According to news agency ANI, nobody was present on either of the boats. Coast Guard and Maharashtra Maritime Board have been informed of the same. Police Department is taking the necessary action.
    A coastline blockade has been imposed across the entire district. Security has been beefed up in Raigad and surrounding regions.
    With inputs from PTI
    (Edited by : Priyanka Rathi)
    Tags

    Maharashtra raigad

