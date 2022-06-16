Maharashtra board SSC results date and time declared: Here's how to check your results

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Class 10 SSC board results on Friday, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad said.

Once declared, the Maharashtra SSC results 2022 will be available on the websites Once declared, the Maharashtra SSC results 2022 will be available on the websites http://www.mahresult.nic.in/ https://hscresult.mkcl.org/ and https://msbshse.co.in/

Maharashtra board SSC results date and time

According to the Gaikwad, Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 will be announced tomorrow, June 17, through a press conference expected to be held in the morning. However, students will be able to check their scores on the official website from 1 pm only.

How to check results

Students can follow the steps given below to check the scores of their Class 10 exam.

Students will have to log in to the website http://www.mahresult.nic.in/.

On the home page, they will have to select the SSC result links.

The student will then be asked to enter their roll number and date of birth.

On submitting the details, the Maharashtra State Board result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Students can download the results and take a printout for future use

As per reports, over 16 lakh students registered for the Maharashtra SSC exams this year. The exams were conducted between March 15 and April 4, 2022, in offline mode. The exams were held in two shifts between 10.30 am to 12.45 pm and 3 pm to 5.15 pm.

Last year, the board recorded a 99.95 pass percentage. The Konkan division recorded a passing percentage of 100 percent among all nine divisions. As the board was not able to conduct the SSC Class 10 examinations due to rise in COVID-19 pandemic, the results were prepared based on alternative means of assessment.