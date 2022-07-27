Maharashtra bans manufacturing, import and use of plastic-coated and laminated goods

The Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra has completely banned the production and use of plastic-coated and laminated goods in the state. The notification has followed the Centre's notification regarding the ban on the manufacturing, importing, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified single-use plastic items, which went into effect across the country from July 1.

The Maharashtra government had banned the manufacturing, use, sale, distribution and storage of plastic material since 2018.

“The government has decided to ban plastic-coated goods to reduce the influx of sub-standard plastic that pose a threat. We have decided to ban them,” Chief Minister Shinde said.

The new notification from the Maharashtra government comes after an empowered committee was established to make amendments to the 2018 notice for more effective implementation. The suggested amendments to the Maharashtra Plastic and Thermocol Products (Manufacture, Usage, Sale, Transport, Handling and Storage), Notification, 2018, were passed to the state government which was accepted and conveyed in a notification issued on July 15.

“There was ambiguity with regard to single-use plastic, so recently, we issued an amended notification explicitly banning it," CM Shinde explained. The ban over the recently notified items goes into effect from today.

The new rule will now ban the use of items such as plastic-coated and laminated disposable dishes, cups, plates, glasses, forks, bowls and containers that are made of paper or aluminium. Under the previous notifications, plastic items such as one-time use bags, spoons, plates, PET and PETE bottles, and thermocol items were already prohibited for use and sale.

The Centre’s ban on single-use plastic to combat littering and contamination has further restricted the number of plastic items that will be available, including plastic bags thinner than 75 and 120 microns, in the coming months.