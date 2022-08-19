Maharashtra ATS files case under Arms Act after recovering yacht with weapons

By PTI

Mini The Navi Mumbai unit of the Maharashtra ATS is investigating the case under sections 7 and 25 of the Arms Act. Recently sworn Maharashtra Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis has denied any terror connection in the case.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has registered an FIR after a 16-metre-long yacht with weapons was found off the Raigad coast on Thursday. AK-47 rifles and live rounds were recovered by the police.

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Maharashtra ATS is investigating the case under sections 7 and 25 of the Arms Act. Maharashtra Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis have denied any terror connection in the case.

Fadnavis informed the state Assembly that the vessel is owned by an Australian woman named Lady Han. The three assault rifles, some rounds of ammunition and documents were found on the yacht, he added.

Early Thursday morning, the 16-metre-long yacht with three AK-47 rifles on board was found off the coast of Harihareshwar-Shrivardhan in the Raigad district.

Some locals spotted the boat, having no crew member, in the Shrivardhan area, located more than 190 km from Mumbai, and alerted security agencies.

As per reports, the yacht was on its way to Europe from Muscat in June when it was abandoned by the Australian woman and her husband due to bad weatherand engine issues. According to officials, the crew members of this boat had been rescued in June this year near the Oman coast.