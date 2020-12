Maharashtra government has imposed a curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in all municipal corporations till January 5 2021 with effect from December 22.

The decision has been taken in view of the emergence of new strains of coronavirus in the United Kingdom (UK).

An official statement said, "It has also been decided to put in institutional quarantine for 14 days those who arrive at the state's airports from European and West Asian countries."

Earlier today, the government also announced a ban on all the flights originating from the UK to India from 23.59 pm on December 22.

Fears of the new variant meant that over 21 million people in England and Wales who entered new restrictions are being told to stay at home, while non-essential shops and businesses have to close.