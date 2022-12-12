Anil Deshmukh gets bail but will stay in jail, here's why

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was an accused in a corruption and extortion case filed by the CBI.

The Bombay High Court granted bail to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a corruption and Rs 100 crore extortion case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was released on bail on a surety amount of Rs 1 lakh. He also needs to submit his passport in court.

Deshmukh, however, won't walk out of jail as the high court has kept the order in abeyance (hold temporarily) for ten days after the CBI sought time to challenge it in the Supreme Court, news agency PTI reported.

Celebratory mood was seen outside Deshmukh's residence following the Bombay High Court order. A video tweeted by ANI showed NCP workers playing with colours and waving NCP flag.

Deshmukh is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. A single bench of Justice M S Karnik was hearing his bail plea on Monday. He had sought bail both on medical grounds as well as on merits.

The former Maharashtra minister has been in jail since November 2021 after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Why is Anil Deshmukh in jail?

In March 2021, IPS officer Param Bir Singh had alleged that Anil Deshmukh, the then home minister, had given a target to police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai. The matter came to light after a bomb scare at Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai grabbed headlines.

Suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, arrested in the 'Antilia' bomb scare case in March 2021, had also levelled similar allegations.

In April 2021, the high court directed the CBI to carry out a Preliminary Enquiry against Deshmukh. The CBI subsequently registered an FIR against Deshmukh and his associates for alleged corruption and misuse of official power. A case was filed against him by both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Deshmukh was arrested by the ED in November 2021 , which stated that he had misused his position as state home minister and collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai through some police officers. The money was allegedly laundered to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha.

The ED had also arrested two aides of Anil Deshmukh - Sanjeev Palande (an additional collector rank official who was working as Deshmukh's private secretary) and Kundan Shinde (Deshmukh's personal assistant). The financial probe agency also attached assets worth Rs 4.20 crore that were stated to be "beneficially owned" by Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, Deshmukh refuted these allegations and said the agency's whole case was based on malicious statements made by a tainted cop (Vaze).

The former minister had filed a bail plea in the court, saying he was suffering from several ailments and incarcerated for almost a year and that the trial in the case may not commence anytime soon.

The plea was then rejected by the special CBI court, noting that there was prima facie evidence against him. However, the plea alleged the special court while refusing him bail has merely done a "cut, copy and paste" of the CBI chargesheet.

On Monday, December 12, the Bombay High Court granted him bail, but he will stay in jail for some time.