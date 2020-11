As part of the unlocking process, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday has decided to reopen cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, and drama theatres with 50 percent of their seating capacity from November 5. However, no eatables will be allowed inside cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, and drama theatres.

Besides cinema halls, the government is also permitting swimming pools for training of state, national and international level sportspersons to reopen from November 5.