Maharashtra allows dry amusement parks to reopen; BMC issues SOPs for theaters, auditoriums. Check details

The Maharashtra government on Monday decided to further relax COVID restrictions in the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after discussions with the COVID Task Force and Children's Task Force decided to reopen all dry amusement parks from October 22. However, water rides in amusement parks have still not been permitted.
The move comes a day after Mumbai recorded zero COVID-19 deaths for the first time since March 26, 2020.
Dry amusement parks will join the entertainment or outing options for people with all cinemas and theatres also reopening that day.
"We are gradually easing the restrictions as the number of COVID patients seem to on the decline. But at the same time, the numbers of dengue and chikungunya victims is on the increase and adequate attention must be paid to them," Thackeray urged.
On increasing the working hours for shops and establishments besides restaurants and eateries, he directed the departments concerned to prepare suitable guidelines keeping in view the current pandemic situation.
The chief minister had last month announced that cinema halls and drama theatres can reopen in Maharashtra from October 22 on the condition that they follow all the protocols required to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Earlier in the day, the chief minister said theatres and cinema halls, which will reopen from October 22, should start with proper fire and structural safety checks after meeting the representatives of the Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cinema halls, auditoriums and drama theatres.
COVID-19 guidelines for cinema halls, theatres:
COVID-19 guidelines for drama theatres:
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally stood at 65,91,697 as of Sunday, leaving the state with 28,631 active cases.
(WIth input from agencies)
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
First Published: IST