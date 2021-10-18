Maharashtra allows dry amusement parks to reopen; BMC issues SOPs for theaters, auditoriums. Check details

The Maharashtra government on Monday decided to further relax COVID restrictions in the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after discussions with the COVID Task Force and Children's Task Force decided to reopen all dry amusement parks from October 22. However, water rides in amusement parks have still not been permitted.

The move comes a day after Mumbai recorded zero COVID-19 deaths for the first time since March 26, 2020.

Dry amusement parks will join the entertainment or outing options for people with all cinemas and theatres also reopening that day.

"We are gradually easing the restrictions as the number of COVID patients seem to on the decline. But at the same time, the numbers of dengue and chikungunya victims is on the increase and adequate attention must be paid to them," Thackeray urged.

On increasing the working hours for shops and establishments besides restaurants and eateries, he directed the departments concerned to prepare suitable guidelines keeping in view the current pandemic situation.

The chief minister had last month announced that cinema halls and drama theatres can reopen in Maharashtra from October 22 on the condition that they follow all the protocols required to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Earlier in the day, the chief minister said theatres and cinema halls, which will reopen from October 22, should start with proper fire and structural safety checks after meeting the representatives of the Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cinema halls, auditoriums and drama theatres.

COVID-19 guidelines for cinema halls, theatres:

Operation of cinema halls, theatres in containment zones not allowed.

Adequate physical distancing of at least six feet, use of face masks, hand sanitizers are needed to be followed in the halls.

All staff, including workers at food court, support staff, ushers, and housekeeping staff to be vaccinated with both doses. 14 days must have passed since the second dose.

Show times of cinema halls will have to be “staggered", and the sale of only packaged food and beverages will be allowed. Food and beverages cannot be taken inside the screening auditorium.

The order recommends ordering food through apps, QR codes as much as possible.

Longer intermissions have been advised to avoid crowding at restrooms, food courts.

Spitting has been prohibited anywhere on the premises, and thermal check-up has been made mandatory at the entry.

The order necessitated sanitation of cinemas, theatres, multiplexes after every screening.

Air conditioning in cinema halls should be set at temperatures between 24 to 30 degrees Celsius and humidity levels between 40 to 70 percent.

COVID-19 guidelines for drama theatres:

Drama theatres have not been allowed to open in containment zones.

Only designated people are allowed to operate curtain, backstage property. The order encourages consistency in handling equipments – music, laptop, mics, lights – by the same people.

Regular fumigation and sanitation of theatre premises are mandated.

No guests are allowed on stage, green rooms to meet artists or other crew members. Every artist is advised to have their own makeup and avoid mixing up of brushes, combs, etc.

All sound and light equipment are to be disinfected after every use.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally stood at 65,91,697 as of Sunday, leaving the state with 28,631 active cases.

