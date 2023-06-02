Maharashtra's Ahmednagar to be renamed after Maratha queen Ahilyabai Holkar, says CM Eknath Shinde

This is the third name-changing move of the CM Shinde-led government. In February, the government had renamed Osmanabad as Dharashiv and Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

States ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party have witnessed name changes in several cities in the past. Now, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that Ahmednagar will be renamed Ahilyanagar in an ode to 18th-century Maratha queen Ahilyabai Holkar.

Shinde revealed the Maharashtra government's decision while speaking at the 298th birth anniversary celebrations of the queen in Ahmednagar’s Chondi village on May 31.

The chief minister said, “Respecting the public demand, Ahmednagar will now be named after Ahilyabai Holkar. This decision has been taken by our government. I am proud that both Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and myself are a part of this historic moment.”

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar were also present at the event.

In the 18th century, Ahilyabai Holkar emerged as an able ruler of the Maratha Empire in the erstwhile Malwa province. She had established Maheshwar (in Madhya Pradesh) as the seat of the Holkar dynasty.

It is said that Ahilyabai worked for the welfare of people from all sections of society and set an example for good governance and administration during her reign.

The decision to rename Ahmednagar after Ahilyabai Holkar holds significant political implications as the queen is revered by the Dhangar community to which she and her father-in-law, Malharrao Holkar, belonged.

The demand to rename Ahmednagar was made by BJP leader Gopichand Padalkar, who comes from the Dhangar community.