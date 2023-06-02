Maharashtra's Ahmednagar to be renamed after Maratha queen Ahilyabai Holkar, says CM Eknath Shinde

This is the third name-changing move of the CM Shinde-led government. In February, the government had renamed Osmanabad as Dharashiv and Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

States ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party have witnessed name changes in several cities in the past. Now, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that Ahmednagar will be renamed Ahilyanagar in an ode to 18th-century Maratha queen Ahilyabai Holkar.

Shinde revealed the Maharashtra government's decision while speaking at the 298th birth anniversary celebrations of the queen in Ahmednagar’s Chondi village on May 31.

The chief minister said, “Respecting the public demand, Ahmednagar will now be named after Ahilyabai Holkar. This decision has been taken by our government. I am proud that both Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and myself are a part of this historic moment.”