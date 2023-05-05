Maharashtra acquires nearly 100% of the required land for bullet train project

The ongoing Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project has encountered several obstacles since its inception, with land acquisition being one of the most significant challenges. Farmers have demanded higher compensation for their land, causing delays in the acquisition process.

Maharashtra has overtaken Gujarat in land acquisition for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, according to the latest data from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL). As of April 24, Maharashtra has acquired 99.75 percent of the required land, while Gujarat has fallen behind with 98.91 percent.

After five years, the acquisition process is nearing completion, with only small plots of land remaining to be acquired in both states, The Indian Express reported.

The ongoing Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project has encountered several obstacles since its inception, with land acquisition being one of the most significant challenges. Farmers have demanded higher compensation for their land, causing delays in the acquisition process.

The bullet train project has faced opposition from farmers from the beginning of the land acquisition process. The farmers are demanding higher compensation for their land.

The compensation to be paid to private landowners was revised by NHSRCL, but the land acquisition process in Maharashtra faced a significant slowdown after Uddhav Thackeray became the Chief Minister with the backing of Congress and NCP in November 2019.

After the government led by Eknath Shinde took over in June 2022, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis then assured Japanese officials that all obstacles to the bullet train project in the state would be resolved soon.

Currently, only 1.07 hectares of land remain to be acquired in Maharashtra, while 10.53 hectares remain to be acquired in Gujarat. NHSRCL has paid Rs 3,217 crore as compensation for 1,984 private plots in Maharashtra and Rs 6,104 crore for 6,248 private plots in Gujarat, the report added.

Despite the hurdles faced in the land acquisition process, the bullet train project is set to revolutionise transportation in India. A 50-kilometre stretch between Surat and Bilimora in South Gujarat is slated to host the first trial run of the bullet train in 2026, the report added.

The foundation stone for the Rs 1.1-lakh crore project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2017 at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad.