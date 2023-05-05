Maharashtra acquires nearly 100% of the required land for bullet train project

The ongoing Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project has encountered several obstacles since its inception, with land acquisition being one of the most significant challenges. Farmers have demanded higher compensation for their land, causing delays in the acquisition process.

Maharashtra has overtaken Gujarat in land acquisition for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, according to the latest data from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL). As of April 24, Maharashtra has acquired 99.75 percent of the required land, while Gujarat has fallen behind with 98.91 percent.

After five years, the acquisition process is nearing completion, with only small plots of land remaining to be acquired in both states, The Indian Express reported.

The ongoing Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project has encountered several obstacles since its inception, with land acquisition being one of the most significant challenges. Farmers have demanded higher compensation for their land, causing delays in the acquisition process.