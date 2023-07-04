The identities of the victims are yet to be officially released and investigations are ongoing.
At least 15 lives were lost in a devastating accident on Tuesday, wherein a container truck collided with multiple vehicles. Over 20 individuals have also been injured. The incident occurred on the Mumbai-Agra Highway in the Shirpur taluka of Dhule district.
According to reports, a container truck hit four vehicles and later got overturned. It rammed into a hotel on the highway, Maharashtra Highway Police said.
The identities of the victims are yet to be officially released and investigations are ongoing.
This is a developing story with more updates to come.
First Published: Jul 4, 2023 1:57 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Beyond Binaries | Chidambaram Temple controversy —here's the genesis of this 'political issue' with least impact on politics
Jul 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Coach-Soch | Twitter reading limit — here're the intent and implications, but after all, someone has 'to pay the bill'
Jul 3, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Beyond Binaries | Tumble turn in Maharashtra politics as Ajit Pawar shakes hand across the aisle
Jul 3, 2023 IST5 Min Read
India's new-age companies have had their best quarter since listing, but that's only half the story
Jun 30, 2023 IST4 Min Read