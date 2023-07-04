The identities of the victims are yet to be officially released and investigations are ongoing.

At least 15 lives were lost in a devastating accident on Tuesday, wherein a container truck collided with multiple vehicles. Over 20 individuals have also been injured. The incident occurred on the Mumbai-Agra Highway in the Shirpur taluka of Dhule district.

According to reports, a container truck hit four vehicles and later got overturned. It rammed into a hotel on the highway, Maharashtra Highway Police said.

This is a developing story with more updates to come.