The identities of the victims are yet to be officially released and investigations are ongoing.
At least 15 lives were lost in a devastating accident on Tuesday, wherein a container truck collided with multiple vehicles. Over 20 individuals have also been injured. The incident occurred on the Mumbai-Agra Highway in the Shirpur taluka of Dhule district.
VIDEO | At least 15 people reportedly killed in an accident involving a truck and several vehicles on the Mumbai-Agra Highway in Dhule, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/49JmnBSUJs— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 4, 2023
According to reports, a container truck hit four vehicles and later got overturned. It rammed into a hotel on the highway, Maharashtra Highway Police said.
Maharashtra | Seven people dead and 28 others were injured after a container hit several vehicles and later got overturned. The accident took place in Shirpur taluka of Dhule district: Maharashtra Highway Police pic.twitter.com/eDvcQu5D4H— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023