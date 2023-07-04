The identities of the victims are yet to be officially released and investigations are ongoing.

At least 15 lives were lost in a devastating accident on Tuesday, wherein a container truck collided with multiple vehicles. Over 20 individuals have also been injured. The incident occurred on the Mumbai-Agra Highway in the Shirpur taluka of Dhule district.

VIDEO | At least 15 people reportedly killed in an accident involving a truck and several vehicles on the Mumbai-Agra Highway in Dhule, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/49JmnBSUJs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 4, 2023

According to reports, a container truck hit four vehicles and later got overturned. It rammed into a hotel on the highway, Maharashtra Highway Police said.