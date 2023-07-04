CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsTruck accident on Mumbai Agra Highway kills at least 15 people: Maharashtra Police

Truck accident on Mumbai-Agra Highway kills at least 15 people: Maharashtra Police

Truck accident on Mumbai-Agra Highway kills at least 15 people: Maharashtra Police
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 4, 2023 2:02:26 PM IST (Updated)

The identities of the victims are yet to be officially released and investigations are ongoing.

At least 15 lives were lost in a devastating accident on Tuesday, wherein a container truck collided with multiple vehicles. Over 20 individuals have also been injured. The incident occurred on the Mumbai-Agra Highway in the Shirpur taluka of Dhule district.

According to reports, a container truck hit four vehicles and later got overturned. It rammed into a hotel on the highway, Maharashtra Highway Police said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X