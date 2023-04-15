Maharashtra: 12 dead, 25 injured as bus falls into gorge on Mumbai-Pune old highway

Around 40 passengers were aboard the in the bus, police said, adding that rescue efforts were underway and the injured were shifted to a hospital near the accident site.
At least 12 people died and over 25 sustained injuries after a bus fell into a gorge in Khopoli area of Raigad early on Saturday. Maharashtra police said that 12 people died after the private bus in which they were travelling fell into the ditch near Shingroba temple on the old Mumbai-Pune highway.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen
Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance
Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge
Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Around 40 passengers were aboard the in the bus, police said, adding that rescue efforts were underway and the injured were shifted to a hospital near the accident site. ANI quoted the Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) as saying, "There were 40 to 45 people in the bus, out of which, seven people have died while more than 25 people are injured, the rescue is still underway, a crane has been called to pull out the bus."
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
First Published: Apr 15, 2023 10:25 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!