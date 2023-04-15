Maharashtra: 12 dead, 25 injured as bus falls into gorge on Mumbai-Pune old highway

Around 40 passengers were aboard the in the bus, police said, adding that rescue efforts were underway and the injured were shifted to a hospital near the accident site.

At least 12 people died and over 25 sustained injuries after a bus fell into a gorge in Khopoli area of Raigad early on Saturday. Maharashtra police said that 12 people died after the private bus in which they were travelling fell into the ditch near Shingroba temple on the old Mumbai-Pune highway.

Around 40 passengers were aboard the in the bus, police said, adding that rescue efforts were underway and the injured were shifted to a hospital near the accident site. ANI quoted the Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) as saying, "There were 40 to 45 people in the bus, out of which, seven people have died while more than 25 people are injured, the rescue is still underway, a crane has been called to pull out the bus."