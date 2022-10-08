Maharashtra: 11 dead, 24 injured after bus hits truck, catches fire

By CNBCTV18.com

Eleven persons were killed and 24 others injured after a bus hit a truck and caught fire in Nashik city of Maharashtra early Saturday, police said. The accident took place on Aurangabad Road around 5 am, an official said.

The private bus -- a sleeper coach -- had around 30 passengers. It hit the truck at Nandur Naka and caught fire in a few minutes, the official said. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official added.

The state government will bear all medical expenses of the injured, said Dada Bhuse, Guardian Minister of Nashik.

Most of those killed and injured were bus passengers, he said. The truck was going from Dhule to Mumbai, he added.

"The incident occurred near my house. Heavy vehicles ply here. After the incident, the bus caught fire and people were burnt to death. We saw it but we could not do anything. Fire department officials and police came later," said an eye witness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from PMNRF to the next of kin of each of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.