Mahant Narendra Giri found dead in Math; FIR filed against disciple Anand Giri

Mahant Narendra Giri, the president of All-India Akhara Parishad, was found dead on Monday in his residence at Baghambari Math, Allahabad. The All India Akhara Parishad is the largest organisation of saints in India.

Allahabad's City Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said the Mahant was found hanging in his room.

An FIR was registered against his disciple Anand Giri under IPC Section 306 (Abetment of suicide). The FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint filed by another disciple Amar Giri Pawan Maharaj, ANI reported.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid last respects to Mahant Narendra Giri, at his Baghambari Math located residence.

Prayagraj: UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays last respects to President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Narendra Giri, at his Baghambari Math located residence. pic.twitter.com/fNNMMRtGaP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 21, 2021

Adityanath said the culprit will not be spared. "Several pieces of evidence have been collected regarding the incident. A team of senior police officials including ADG Zone, IG Range, DIG Prayagraj is investing the case. The postmortem will be done tommorrow," the Chief Minister said.

Police and administrative officials rushed to the Math following the news of Giri's demise.

Giri was also the head of Niranjani Akahara.

