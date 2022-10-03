IAF scrambles Sukhoi jets as Iranian plane heading to China gets bomb threat

By Sangam Singh

Mini A bomb threat was received about Iran's Mahan Air airplane from Tehran to China's Guangzhou received after which Delhi ATC refused to grant permission for the plane's landing and instead asked the pilot to land at Jaipur and later Chandigarh. IAF in its statement has said that its fighter aircrafts were thereafter scrambled, which followed the aircraft at a safe distance.

Responding to a crisis, the Indian Air Force(IAF) scrambled its Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jets to intercept an Iranian plane that received a bomb threat and was moving toward New Delhi's airspace.

ANI reported that the Delhi police received a bomb threat about a Mahan Air flight from Tehran to China's Guangzhou at around 9:20 am. Reacting to the information, the Delhi ATC refused to grant permission for the plane's landing and instead asked the pilot to land at Jaipur and later Chandigarh. However, the pilot refused to divert the plane and left the Indian airspace instead.

"On Oct 3, intimation was received of a bomb scare on an aircraft bearing Iranian registration, when it was transiting through Indian airspace. IAF fighter aircraft were scrambled, which followed the aircraft at a safe distance. Aircraft was offered option to land at Jaipur & then, at Chandigarh. But pilot declared his unwillingness to divert to either of them. After a while intimation was received from Tehran to disregard bomb scare. Aircraft continued on its journey towards final destination," IAF said.

"All actions were taken by IAF as per laid down procedure, jointly with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) & Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The aircraft was under close radar surveillance by the Air Force throughout the Indian airspace." it added.

Media report suggests that the security agencies are closely monitoring the plane. As per ANI, the plane is now continuing on its flight path to China.

More details are awaited.