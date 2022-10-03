IAF scrambles Sukhoi jets as Iranian plane heading to China gets bomb threat

By Sangam Singh

Mini An Mahan Air airplane from Tehran to China's Guangzhou contacted Delhi airport's ATC after the airline received a bomb threat, ANI reported. The airplane was asked to land at Jaipur but refused and left the Indian airspace.

Responding to a crisis, the Indian Air Force(IAF) scrambled its Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jets to intercept an Iranian plane that received a bomb threat and was moving towards New Delhi's airspace.

‘Bomb threat’ onboard Iranian passenger jet over Indian airspace, with final destination in China, triggers alert, IAF jets scrambled. The passenger jet is now moving towards China. Security agencies monitoring the plane: Sources pic.twitter.com/5Up2fHURxW — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

The agency reported that the Delhi police received a bomb threat about an Mahan Air airplane from Tehran to China's Guangzhou at around 9:20 am. Reacting on the information, the Delhi ATC refused to grant permission for plane's landing and instead asked to land at Jaipur and later Chandigarh. However, the pilot refused to divert the plane and left the Indian airspace instead.

"On Oct 3, intimation was received of a bomb scare on an aircraft bearing Iranian registration, when it was transiting through Indian airspace. IAF fighter aircraft were scrambled, which followed the aircraft at a safe distance. Aircraft was offered option to land at Jaipur & then, at Chandigarh. But pilot declared his unwillingness to divert to either of them. After a while intimation was received from Tehran to disregard bomb scare. Aircraft continued on its journey towards final destination," IAF said.

"All actions were taken by IAF as per laid down procedure, jointly with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) & Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The aircraft was under close radar surveillance by the Air Force throughout the Indian airspace." it added.

Media report suggests that the security agencies are closely monitoring the plane. As per ANI, the plane is now continuing on its flight path to China.

More details are awaited.