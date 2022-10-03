    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    IAF scrambles Sukhoi jets as Iranian plane heading to China gets bomb threat

    IAF scrambles Sukhoi jets as Iranian plane heading to China gets bomb threat

    IAF scrambles Sukhoi jets as Iranian plane heading to China gets bomb threat
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    An Mahan Air airplane from Tehran to China's Guangzhou contacted Delhi airport's ATC after the airline received a bomb threat, ANI reported. The airplane was asked to land at Jaipur but refused and left the Indian airspace.

    Responding to a crisis, the Indian Air Force(IAF) scrambled its Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jets to intercept an Iranian plane that received a bomb threat and was moving towards New Delhi's airspace.

    The agency reported that the Delhi police received a bomb threat about an Mahan Air airplane from Tehran to China's Guangzhou at around 9:20 am. Reacting on the information, the Delhi ATC refused to grant permission for plane's landing and instead asked to land at Jaipur and later Chandigarh. However, the pilot refused  to divert the plane and left the Indian airspace instead.

    "On Oct 3, intimation was received of a bomb scare on an aircraft bearing Iranian registration, when it was transiting through Indian airspace. IAF fighter aircraft were scrambled, which followed the aircraft at a safe distance. Aircraft was offered option to land at Jaipur & then, at Chandigarh. But pilot declared his unwillingness to divert to either of them. After a while intimation was received from Tehran to disregard bomb scare. Aircraft continued on its journey towards final destination," IAF said.

    "All actions were taken by IAF as per laid down procedure, jointly with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) & Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The aircraft was under close radar surveillance by the Air Force throughout the Indian airspace." it added.

    Media report suggests that the security agencies are closely monitoring the plane. As per ANI, the plane is now continuing on its flight path to China.

    More details are awaited.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Delhi AirportTehran

    Next Article

    CSB Bank shares rise as deposits grow 10% for the September quarter of FY23

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng