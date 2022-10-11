By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The grand event is part of the Rs 856 crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project. The first phase of 'Mahakal Lok' has been developed at Rs 316 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday dedicate to the nation the first phase of the 'Shri Mahakal Lok' corridor in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh. The more than 900-metre-long 'Mahakal Lok' corridor spreads around the old Rudrasagar Lake which has also been revived as part of the redevelopment project around the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple, an official said. Two majestic gateways -- Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar -- separated by a short distance, have been erected near the starting point of the corridor, which winds its way to the temple's entrance and offers an aesthetic view along the way, he said. A colonnade of 108 ornate pillars made of intricately carved sandstones, gushing fountains and a running panel of more than 50 murals depicting stories from the 'Shiv Puran' are among the major highlights of the Mahakal Lok, the official said.

Here are the latest updates:

# After reaching Ujjain, Modi will drive to the temple complex in his motorcade, and perform a 'puja' at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. After that, he will go to the 'Nandi Dwar' and inaugurate the corridor. As he will travel through the corridor, a large number of artistes will perform along the route.

# PM Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project in Ujjain today.

# The corridor measures over 900 metres in length and is dotted with 108 ornate sandstone columns in a row which bear decorative 'trishul' design on top and 'mudras' of Lord Shiva. It also has gushing fountains surrounded by artistic sculptures of the deity as well as 53 illuminated murals depicting stories from the Shiv Puran.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, today



(file photos) pic.twitter.com/PeUl1Sw3RS — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

# The grand event is part of the Rs 856 crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project. The first phase of 'Mahakal Lok' has been developed at Rs 316 crore.

# "Prime Minister Modiji will dedicate to the nation the first phase of Mahakal Lok. It will be a memorable moment for all of us. The entire state is waiting for that moment and we all will participate in the event in some way or the other," Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.