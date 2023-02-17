Maha Shivratri 2023: Wishes, quotes and messages on the occasion

This year, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on February 18. On this auspicious occasion, here are some wishes and messages to share with your family and friends.

Maha Shivratri is the major Hindu festival that celebrates the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. There are several other beliefs associated with the festival, including it being the day that marks the anniversary of Lord Shiva performing the cosmic dance of creation and destruction, the Tandava.

This year, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on February 18. While Shivratri occurs once every lunar cycle in the Hindu calendar, Maha Shivratri or ‘the Great Night of Lord Shiva’ occurs once a year in the month of Phalgun. The month is alternatively called Magha in South India. On this auspicious occasion, here are some wishes and messages to share with your family and friends.

May Lord Shiva bless you with strength, wisdom, and peace on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Om Namah Shivaya! May this Maha Shivratri bring happiness, good health, and prosperity to you and your family.

“Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat” - This mantra of Lord Shiva means, “We worship the three-eyed Lord Shiva, who nourishes and spreads fragrance. May he liberate us from death, for the sake of immortality.”

On this holy occasion of Maha Shivratri, may you be blessed with peace, prosperity, and good fortune.

May the blessings of Lord Shiva bring love, joy, and happiness to your life. Happy Maha Shivratri!

Let us celebrate the glory of Lord Shiva and seek his blessings for a brighter tomorrow. Happy Maha Shivratri!

May the divine grace of Lord Shiva be with you today and always. Happy Maha Shivratri!

As we celebrate the night of Lord Shiva, may his divine presence illuminate your path toward success and happiness.

May Lord Shiva guide you through life's journey and protect you from all evil.

On this auspicious day of Maha Shivratri, may you be blessed with the strength to overcome all obstacles and achieve success in all your endeavours.

Let us take inspiration from Lord Shiva and strive to lead a life of truth, compassion, and discipline.