Maha Shivaratri 2023: Date, time, puja and muhurat

Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This year, Maha Shivaratri will be celebrated on February 18. While Shivaratri occurs once every lunar cycle in the Hindu calendar, Maha Shivaratri or 'the Great Night of Lord Shiva' occurs once a year in the month of Phalgun, as per the North Indian Hindu calendar, and in Magha, as per the South Indian Hindu calendar.

Maha Shivaratri falls on the 13th night and 14th day of Phalgun/Magha. Despite the different names for the month, both South Indians and North Indians celebrate the festival on the same day.

Time and Muhurat

Nishita Kaal Puja Time 12:09 AM to 01:00 AM, February 19.

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time 06:13 PM to 09:24 PM, February 19.

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time 09:24 PM to 12:35 AM, February 19.

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time 12:35 AM to 03:46 AM, February 19.

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time 03:46 AM to 06:56 AM, February 19.

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins at 08:02 PM on February 18.

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends at 04:18 PM on February 19.

Shivaratri Parana Time 06:56 AM to 03:24 PM on February 19.

Puja and rituals

Devotees fast all day on Maha Shivratri and the fast is only broken the next day. Unlike most other major Hindu festivals, Maha Shivaratri is observed through the night. Devotees stay awake all night in ‘jagraans’ or night-long vigils, singing chants and hymns to Lord Shiva. Shiva puja is performed at night or during the evening. Bathing in the Ganges on the festival is also believed to bring blessings.