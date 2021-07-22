Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • india>
    • Maha rains: Traffic on Konkan Railway route disrupted after river overflows in Ratnagiri

    Maha rains: Traffic on Konkan Railway route disrupted after river overflows in Ratnagiri

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Train services on the Konkan Railway route in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district were suspended on Thursday morning over a river overflowed following heavy rains in the area, an official said. "Eight trains have been regulated due to the disruption of the route," Konkan Railway Corporation Limited's Deputy General Manager (Public Relations) Baban Ghatge told PTI.

    Maha rains: Traffic on Konkan Railway route disrupted after river overflows in Ratnagiri
    Train services on the Konkan Railway route in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district were suspended on Thursday morning over a river overflowed following heavy rains in the area, an official said. "Eight trains have been regulated due to the disruption of the route," Konkan Railway Corporation Limited's Deputy General Manager (Public Relations) Baban Ghatge told PTI.
    Regulating trains means they have been either rerouted, short-terminated or cancelled. The water level at the Vashishti river bridge between Chiplun and Kamathe stations in Ratnagiri has risen above the danger mark after the heavy downpour, the official said.
    "In view of the safety of passengers, train services in this section are suspended temporarily," he said. This is the second disruption on the Konkan Railway route in the last few days.
    On July 19, train services on the route were suspended for a day due to seepage of water in the Old Goa tunnel near Panaji. The Konkan Railway has a 756-km-long track from Roha near Mumbai to Thokur, located close to Mangaluru.
    The route, spread across three states- Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka - is one of the challenging terrains, as it consists of many rivers, gorges and mountains. On Thursday, train services of the Central Railway in the Kasara Ghat section of Maharashtra's Thane district and near Lonavala hill town in Pune district adjoining Mumbai were also severely affected after heavy rains caused flooding, washing out of tracks, boulder crashes and mudslides in that region, officials said.
    Tags
    Next Article

    Angry Indian farmers to protest near parliament

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finance6,222.25 280.40 4.72
    JSW Steel704.55 22.55 3.31
    Tech Mahindra1,119.70 32.50 2.99
    Hindalco394.10 11.10 2.90
    Tata Steel1,269.45 36.10 2.93
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finance6,224.65 286.75 4.83
    Tata Steel1,271.00 38.30 3.11
    Tech Mahindra1,119.55 32.55 2.99
    Bajaj Finserv12,898.80 307.40 2.44
    ICICI Bank656.80 14.80 2.31
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Asian Paints3,119.95 -39.10 -1.24
    Cipla948.70 -6.45 -0.68
    Eicher Motors2,537.60 -17.25 -0.68
    Hero Motocorp2,820.50 -18.50 -0.65
    Adani Ports669.00 -3.60 -0.54
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Asian Paints3,120.05 -39.15 -1.24
    Power Grid Corp230.25 -1.05 -0.45
    Nestle17,777.25 -52.15 -0.29
    M&M757.95 -2.20 -0.29
    HCL Tech975.50 -1.80 -0.18

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.4450-0.1700-0.23
    Euro-Rupee87.7970-0.0370-0.04
    Pound-Rupee102.0980-0.0220-0.02
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6758-0.0006-0.09
    View More