Maha Navami 2022: Date, puja, timings and significance

Maha Navami, also known as Durga Navami, marks the ninth and the last day of Navratri. It is also the fourth day of Durga Puja celebrations. The Maha Navami falls in the Shukla paksha of the month of Ashwin. On this day, devotees break their nine-day fast after organising Kanya Pujan or Kumari puja at home.

The ninth avatar of Maa Durga, Goddess Siddhidatri is worshipped on this day. A delicious prasad of halwa, puri and kala chana is prepared on this day, which is offered as bhog to the goddess and then served to the little girls in Kanya Pujan.

Maha Navami 2022: Date and Time

Maha Navami will be observed on October 4, Tuesday. According to Drik Panchang, the Navami tithi will begin at 04.37 pm on October 3 and will conclude by 02.20 pm on October 4. The auspicious puja timings for Navami are from 3:07 pm on October 3 to 12:50 pm on October 4.

Maha Navami 2022: Significance

On Navami, the Mahishasurmardini avatar of Maa Durga is also worshipped. The ninth day of Navratri is also dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri, who is the manifestation of Shakti. It is believed that the goddess blesses her devotees with siddhis (fulfilment or perfection).

Maha Navami 2022: Puja Vidhi

Maha Navami begins with a holy bath followed by prayers, morning aarti and pushpanjali. Devotees break their fast with fruits and sweets. It is followed by rituals to bid farewell to the goddess. A special Mahasnan or Shodhasopachar Puja is also performed on Maha Navami. In several other areas of Bengal, devotees gather in the pandals to partake in several cultural events.