Maha government to distribute subsidised Anandacha Shidha food packets, ahead of Gudhi Padwa, Ambedkar Jayanti

In an effort to provide relief to the needy, the Maharashtra state cabinet has decided to distribute food packets to eligible ration card holders and beneficiaries of the Antyodaya scheme.

The packet, named Anandacha Shidha, will consist of one kg each of edible oil, sooji (rava), chana dal (split chickpeas) and sugar for a nominal price of Rs 100.

The government stated that the Anandacha Shidha packets will be distributed on two important occasions, Gudhi Padwa (March 22) and the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Amberkar (April 14).

The move is expected to benefit nearly 1,63,000 eligible ration card holders and beneficiaries of the Antyodaya scheme, which is a central food programme for the poorest of the poor.

Last year, a similar packet was distributed during the Diwali season but its limited reach invited criticism from the Opposition. The Eknath Shinde-BJP government has taken this populist move to provide support to those in need. The food packet will be distributed to all the districts in Aurangabad and Amravati divisions and Wardha from Nagpur division.

According to the government's statement, 14 suicide-prone districts have been identified where each and every ration card holder can get the “Shidha” packet. The move is expected to benefit those who are struggling to make ends meet and improve their quality of life.

In addition, the cabinet also approved the revised estimate for the upper Pravara dam in the Ahmednagar district. The revised cost of the proposed expenditure is Rs 5,177 crore.

Once complete, nearly 68,000 hectares will get direct irrigation due to the dam. The beneficiaries will be from Sangamner, Akole, Rahuri, Rahta, Kopargaon and Sinnar from Nashik district.