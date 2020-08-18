India Maha Ganesh Chaturthi Festival: Height curbs, raw material shortage hit Ganesh idol trade Updated : August 18, 2020 11:20 AM IST This year, 'Ganesh Chaturthi' falls on August 22. Earlier, idols made in Aurangabad were sent to places like Nizamabad, Hyderabad (Telangana) and Pune (in Maharashtra). This time the trade is limited to some neighbouring districts, Joble said. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply